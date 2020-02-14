Circle Property (LON:CRC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 207.76 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 206 ($2.71), approximately 7,432 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Circle Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

