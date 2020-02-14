Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 244,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 20,335,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,108,439. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

