Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $47.32. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 16,068,263 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

