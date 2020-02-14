Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. 9,055,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

