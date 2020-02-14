Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $78.70. 6,583,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The company has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

