Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,163,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 631,884 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $1.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.