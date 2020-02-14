Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,163,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 631,884 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

