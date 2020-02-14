Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

CFG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 53,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,227. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

