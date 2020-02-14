Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 2,836,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,227. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

