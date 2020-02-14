City Pub Group’s (CPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on City Pub Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million and a P/E ratio of 75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.08. City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

