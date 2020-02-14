Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 35,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,500. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

