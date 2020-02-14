Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.69

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$54.69 and last traded at C$54.69, with a volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.84 EPS for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

