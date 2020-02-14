Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.14 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.19 EPS.

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 1,713,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,185. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

