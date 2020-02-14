CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,615. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get CME Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.