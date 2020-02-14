Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,692,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 574,926 shares.The stock last traded at $0.55 and had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

