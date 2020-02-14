Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.