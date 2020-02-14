Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

