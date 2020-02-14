Colony Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,250 Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Sun Communities comprises 3.9% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after buying an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

