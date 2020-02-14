Colony Capital Inc. Invests $986,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Argus lifted their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

