Colony Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.