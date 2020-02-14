Colony Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

