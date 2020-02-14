Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Update

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 515,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

