Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Commerzbank stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.61 ($7.69). 19,094,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.51 and its 200-day moving average is €5.41.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

