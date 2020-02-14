Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,045,682,000 after purchasing an additional 293,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.