Comparing NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -1.33% 0.14% 0.04% COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and COBHAM PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.16 -$400.95 million N/A N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82

COBHAM PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Summary

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

