Comparing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Chemung Financial (NYSE:CHMG)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.29 $332.55 million $5.02 14.75 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.20 $15.61 million $3.20 12.37

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 34.66% 8.04% 1.49% Chemung Financial 17.94% 8.79% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 2 3 2 0 2.00 Chemung Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Prosperity Bancshares.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

