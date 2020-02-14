CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CONMED by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000.

CNMD traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 161,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,515. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $70.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

