Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,506% compared to the typical daily volume of 580 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 531,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,273. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.