Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 291,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,169. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.