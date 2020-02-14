Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in BlackBerry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

NYSE BB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.