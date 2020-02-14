Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.