Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.96.

TSE:BIR opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million and a PE ratio of 14.91. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

