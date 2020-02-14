Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

