Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,675 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

