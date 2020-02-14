Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.79. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 2,425 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $784.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.81 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

