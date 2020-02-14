Costain Group (LON:COST) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON:COST opened at GBX 205.75 ($2.71) on Monday. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The firm has a market cap of $222.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.97.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

