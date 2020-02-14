Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 95,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Coty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

