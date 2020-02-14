Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Trading Down 4.7%

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81, 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a market cap of $46.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (CVE:COV)

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

