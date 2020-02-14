Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,202.71

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,202.71 and traded as low as $1,890.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,965.00, with a volume of 8,543 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $532.51 million and a PE ratio of 36.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,182.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,203.04.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

