Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

IPI stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $295.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

