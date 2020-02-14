Creative Planning Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 269,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 390,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

