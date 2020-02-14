Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.10. Crimson Tide shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 540,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.37.

Crimson Tide Company Profile (LON:TIDE)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

