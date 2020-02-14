Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. Criteo has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Criteo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Criteo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

