Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £151.05 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,035 ($66.23) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($198.70).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,090 ($66.96) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,094.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,866.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

