Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Given “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.