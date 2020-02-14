Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Given “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.