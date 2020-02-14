Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.23. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 3,745,974 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Cromwell Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

