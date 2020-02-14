Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Up 6.8%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.34, approximately 13,330,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,720,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

