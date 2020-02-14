Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $370.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

