Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,566 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

