Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $534.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

