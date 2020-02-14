Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,345 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $41.12 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

